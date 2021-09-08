Dutch Bros to open new locations in Temple, Killeen

BELL COUNTY — Dutch Bros announced it would be opening two additional locations in Central Texas.

A spokesperson for the Oregon-based coffee chain confirmed a second location will be opening soon in both Temple and Killeen.

The second Temple location will be at 201 N General Bruce Drive and will be open by the end of the month.

The second Killeen location will be at 2806 Clear Creek Road and the company plans to open that location early next year.

Dutch Bros is also planning a giveback day at all current locations on Friday, Sept. 10.

On Friday, Sept. 10, $1 from all drinks sold will go towards local youth organizations throughout Central Texas.

Funds in Bryan/ College Station will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos Valley.

Funds in Killeen and Temple will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas.

“Supporting the kids in our communities is the heart of what we do at Dutch Bros,” says Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. “Over the last 10 years, our customers have helped us raise more than $3 million on Buck for Kids day! We’re so stoked for the opportunity to be part of giving our kids a brighter future.”

