Drugs and handguns confiscated, 1 arrested in Harker Heights: Killeen Police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, detectives with the Killeen CID Organized Crime Unit said they executed a felony arrest warrant and recovered weapons and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Harker Heights.

The arrest was made in the 1400 block of Shoshoni Trail in Harker Heights. One individual was arrested with pending charges and is being held at the Killeen City Jail.

Detectives said they detected the odor of marijuana in the residence during the arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities said they recovered 14,600 grams (32 pounds) of marijuana, 176 grams (6.2 ounces) of THC vape oil, 1,566 grams (3.45 pounds) of cocaine, 28 grams (1 ounce) of THC wax, eight mushroom bars and $8,187 dollars in cash.

Detectives also said they recovered two handguns and two cellphones.

Killeen PD said this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.