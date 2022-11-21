Watch Now
Driver who struck Killeen police cruiser in stable condition, officers treated

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 17:45:58-05

A driver who struck a police cruiser with two Killeen officers is in stable condition after a crash on Saturday.

Investigators are still looking into the crash that occurred around 7:50 p.m. Police said the police cruiser was traveling northbound on WS Young Drive with the lights and siren on.

A Kia traveling westbound on Central Texas Expressway struck the cruiser, said police.

"The operator of the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition," said police. "The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene by Killeen EMS."

