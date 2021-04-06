Driver taken to hospital after head-on collision with Temple Police vehicle

TEMPLE, TX — A 40-year-old male driver was taken to Baylor Scott and White after a head-on collision with a Temple Police vehicle Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 8:25 a.m. in the 7200 block of Airport Road near Temple Fire Station 8.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Hassan Enriquez was parked on the shoulder of Airport Road when the driver crossed the westbound lanes and hit officer Hassan’s vehicle head-on. It is believed the driver fell asleep.

The officer in the vehicle at the time of the collision was not transported by EMS but is being evaluated for possible injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.