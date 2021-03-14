Menu

Driver of stolen vehicle airlifted to hospital after crash on Hwy 190

Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 14, 2021
The driver of a stolen vehicle was airlifted to the hospital after crashing and flipping over into a ditch on US Highway 190 Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened on US Highway 190 in between Nolanville and Harker Heights.

The vehicle involved was stolen, according to Nolanville Police. The driver was airlifted to the hospital after they flipped over into a ditch.

Harker Heights Police is leading the investigation, according to Nolanville Police.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

The owner of the car told 25 News her cell phone and belongings were still in the vehicle when it was suddenly stolen. The owner's boyfriend tracked the location of the phone in the car.

She said the car's alignment wasn't good which made driving the vehicle difficult.

25 News has reached out to Harker Heights PD for more information.

