HometownBell County

Driver fatally struck while standing outside disabled vehicle near highway

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 14, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating a crash on State Highway 195 that killed 24-year-old Brandon William Cepeda this morning.

Officers dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 16900 block of State Highway 195 in reference to a fatal crash and found Cepeda in the center median area.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Cepeda was standing outside his disabled vehicle when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata heading northbound, said Killeen police.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 5:10 a.m. Cepeda was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, according to KPD.

