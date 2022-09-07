DPS: 2 dead in Milam County chain-reaction crash involving 5 vehicles

Two people died in a Milam County chain reaction crash involving five vehicles after one car struck a cattle trailer and caused it to separate, according to Texas DPS.

DPS said around 3 p.m. on Monday a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup towing a 5th wheel travel trailer was traveling northbound on US 77 with a 2013 Dodge Ram pick-up that had a cattle trailer in tow.

Another 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck traveling behind the two vehicles then struck the cattle trailer and caused it to separate.

"The cattle trailer went into the northbound barrow ditch and then collided with the 5th wheel trailer," said DPS.

The 2013 Dodge Ram traveled into the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle which then swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a 2019 Chevrolet pickup.

DPS said 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins were pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

"The driver of the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 and the driver of the 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 were not injured," said DPS. The driver of the 2019 Chevrolet pickup was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple for non-incapacitating injuries."

DPS said the crash investigation is still active and open.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to keep an assured clear distance when following behind another vehicle," said DPS. "Following too closely and failing to control speed greatly increases to probability of being involved in a collision."