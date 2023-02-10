Dozens protest after ex-Temple cop found not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean

Outraged and in disbelief.

That's what those who protested Thursday felt in the wake of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz being found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean.

"It’s pathetic (that) you found this assassin — this criminal with a badge — not guilty," said Jay Dean, Michael Dean's brother.

"That was a second loss," Temple resident Terris Goodwin said. "That was like a gun shot a bullet all over again."

Thursday, dozens from Bell County gathered at City Hall to protest. They said the verdict and the response from the city — and police department — were unfair and a “cover up.”

“I didn’t hear Mayor Tim Davis say that’s not behavior we expect our officers," Bell County resident Deonta Davis said. "I didn’t hear Mayor Davis say I heard the testimony and we know for a fact Carmen DeCruz didn’t abide by the policies and procedures we set.”

“I was in the trial," Temple resident Misty Narvaiz said. "I watch the trial. I watch the footage. I know there are good cops, but when you see good police officers lie for corrupt cop, I view them totally different as well,"

Several in attendance demanded release of the body camera footage from DeCruz, as well as additional dash cam footage.

“I think it absolutely needs to be released," Bell County resident CJ Grisham said. "I think the city is lying to the public about the fact that they can’t release the video. It was shown already in court. I saw every single dash cam. I saw every single body cam video. It was seen publicly. There’s no reason to hide it unless they’re worried."

Meanwhile, Michael Dean's brother shared his thoughts on the verdict.

“I’m so discombobulated on the verdict man it frustrated me. We just got to do better," Jay Dean said.

Several speakers pointed out Temple police have made progress with a citizen advisory committee and other efforts, but that it’s not enough.

“Leadership in the city and the leadership in the police department need to sit down and have a heart-to-heart with each other about the value of a human life versus the value of government authority," Grisham said. "Human life is not less than government authority."

25 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.