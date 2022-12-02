Dozens parade down street in Salado to kick off annual Christmas Stroll

Music, floats and Christmas cheer filled Main Street in Salado on Thursday night to celebrate the holiday season during the 62nd annual Salado Christmas parade.

“It is very much seeing familiar faces in the street. You can wave to your friends and stuff,” said 12-year-old Katie Cade.

Katie said she and her family go every year to enjoy the The Grinch and the other festivities.

“You have to come to see a small community, collaborate to make all this happen. It is really cool,” said Katie.

“Everybody gets together!" said Salado Christmas Parade Chair Leslie White. "You have business out here in Salado. We have somebody from Williamson County come in. It’s a really good tradition which brings all the families out and all the businesses out and we all get to celebrate the beginning of Christmas."

This is only the beginning of Salado’s holiday celebration. The parade is actually kickoff event for the annual Christmas Stroll. Thousands of people from near and far come to shop at the local businesses in Salado.

“Each week and at the store with 1,000 visitors come in and shop and take a advantage of all the festivities that we have here in Salado,” said Amanda Organ, Salado Chamber of Commerce's executive director.

Several shops offer extended hours and special events. The stroll will include live music and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Residents say the recent construction on I-35 cut off several visitors from Salado that is why they're hoping this event will lure more people to their area.

Salado’s annual Christmas Stroll starts Friday Dec. 2. It runs until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. They also plan to hold another Christmas stroll next weekend Dec. 9-11.