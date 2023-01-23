Dozens of Central Texas observe 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — It was 50 years ago on January 22 that the Supreme Court ruled that unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

Since then, the Roe v. Wade ruling has been overturned.

Bell County Democrats gathered at the Purser Family Park on Sunday to protest that women should have the right to choose.

While there's a near abortion ban in Texas, Burke said women are still getting the procures just illegally.

“It’s something they should be able to go into a doctor’s office and get this procedure done. It’s safe and happens all the time” said Jessica Burke.

Meanwhile, another group also gathered at the park, one in support of no one being able to get an abortion.

“But it didn’t change the demand so we're here to change hearts and minds about the sanity of life because all life is precious all ages and stages,” said pro-life supporter Carolyn Hernandez.