Dozens attend unaccompanied veteran funeral in Killeen Wednesday

KILLEEN, Texas — Another one of America’s heroes was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Thanks to the community, it wasn’t an unaccompanied funeral.

Dozens gathered to pay their respects to Private First Class, James W. Copeland, who served in the Army from 1978 to 1980.

Due to no family expected to be present, members of the community made sure to be there as the former.

This included one veteran who dedicates much of his free time to organize Jeep enthusiasts to attend and act as escorts for unaccompanied funerals.

”These guys spend their time serving our country and I think the least we can do is spend some of our time to help them when they have nobody to help them with their burials,” said retired U.S. Army veteran and escort convoy organizer, Tommie Taylor.

Pfc. Copeland was given military honors and the flag that draped his coffin was folded and presented to a member of the Veterans Land Board because no family members were there to receive it.