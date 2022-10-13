Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said their initial investigation has since revealed that the suspect and the victim had been involved in a domestic dispute leading up to the incident.

At this time, the suspect discharged a firearm, shooting the victim, Killeen police said.

Police said the victim was able to "get away and seek help."

The victim was later airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in unknown condition, police said.

They have since stabilized, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, Killeen officers said they located the suspect barricaded inside the residence - refusing to come out.

Around 11:09 p.m. that same night, officers said they were able to take the suspect into custody and transport them to the Killeen City Jail.

Killeen police said this was made possible through their Tactical Response Unit.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.