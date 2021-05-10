Director of Bell County Public Health District announces resignation

BELL COUNTY — On Monday, May 10, the Director of the Bell County Public Health District, Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, announced her resignation and that her last day of work will be Monday, May 24.

The Bell County Board of Health is currently working to determine who will serve in Dr. Chadwell's place.

“I have been fortunate to lead this health district with its talented and dedicated staff,” Chadwell said. “While I am excited to see what the next phase brings, it is bittersweet, and I will miss working with this agency and the multiple partners that we have collaborated with along the way.”

Dr. Chadwell has accepted a new position for another organization where she will be conducting epidemiological research.

One of the responsibilities for Dr. Chadwell has been the creation and publication of the Public Health District's COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the Public Health District, the project requires a learning curve for staff and the District plans to pause dashboard updates beginning next week and will continue as the county's COVID-19 incident rate remains below 80% per 100,000 people.

In the event that cases begin to rise, Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Bill Schumann will serve as a representative of Bell County on the Board of Health. Schumann says Dr. Chadwell will be missed.

“We are grateful for the way Dr. Chadwell has served the people of Bell County over the last five years,” Schumann said. “Especially over the last year, she has been instrumental in helping our community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.”