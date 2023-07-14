Defying Gravity: Temple resident, cheer coach set to break 3rd Guinness World Record

TEMPLE, Texas — All-star cheerleader Marquez Arnold can be found in a viral video off some complicated flips, but now the Temple resident is pursuing his third Guinness World Record after finally receiving his second certificate in the mail.

"It's basically just another trophy I can hang up,” Arnold said.

“When I was 5 years old, my grandmother had put me in cheer,” Arnold said.

“Tumbling was always my outlet. I was wanting to go to the gym every day to tumble."

Arnold is using his gift to make a mark in the cheer world.

At just 23 years old he's already flown through the ranks picking up world titles, dominating at the NCA Championships, and he recently landed a spot on the competitive cheer team at Trinity Valley Community College.

“What’s amazing about [him] was that he decided to come back to school, said TVCC head coach, Khris Franklin.

“He's already doing cheer at the highest level, already well known — then decided to go to college!"

Arnold is on track to earn a business degree but during the summers. He's making a positive impact on the younger athletes at Extreme Cheer & Tumble in Temple.

“I'm sure one day they would be better than me once I’m like, 50 years old on a cane,” Arnold said.

But he doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. He’s currently pursuing his third Guinness World Record.

“I want to be that inspiration for kids."

“This could show people there are other ways other routes you can take that’s positive."