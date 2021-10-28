Day 8: Killeen unable to lift boil water notice, samples to be retested Thursday morning

The City of Killeen will be unable to lift the boil water notice on Wednesday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said a retest of select samples is needed and the 24-hour clock is now reset for the results. The city has been under a boil water notice since Oct. 19 after "daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites."

The city said the TCEQ will not be able to update City officials and residents until the samples are returned once again.

"Yesterday city officials announced that the first set of samples had been sent to a lab and results were expected after 9 p.m. tonight," said the City of Killeen late Wednesday. "TECQ would then have to approve lifting the BWN throughout the northeastern portion of the city only, following that 24-hour testing process."

There is no timeline available, according to the latest release, but city officials said they will continue to update the public on the notice's status. The city will go into day nine of the boil water notice on Thursday.