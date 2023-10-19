Dave & Buster's coming to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and enjoy arcade games and food, you will be excited to hear that Dave & Busters is coming to town.

Killeen suffers from a lack of entertainment — that's going to change when an empty field becomes a Dave and Buster's.

The new Dave and Busters will be located just off I-14 in the new Anthem Park development going up near Skylark Field airport.

Dave and Busters is expected to attract more businesses as well — helping to boost the local economy, while also giving folks something to do.

”I think the win is what it does for the city,” said Killeen City Councilman, Jose Segarra.

“It just gives us more entertainment and I think that’s what people want. They want more activities here and think that’s going to help.”

The land is next to one of the city’s airports but was purchased from a private owner.

The goal is to begin construction next Spring.

Dave and Buster's is expected to open by January of 2025.