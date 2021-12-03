Cyclist returns to Temple after crash to thank medical staff, officers who saved his life

TEMPLE, Texas — Renowned Cyclist Josh Quigley stopped by Baylor Scott & White in Temple to shake hands with the men and women who saved his life two years ago.

“A lot of these guys fix thousands of people every year. Those people leave and go back to their lives and they never hear what happens to them or the rest of their journey. It’s nice to come back and say thanks for saving my life,” said Quigley.

At the time, Quigley was biking across the nation when the life-threatening crash in 2019 launched the Scottish cyclist 50 feet away from his bike on Highway 36 in Temple.

“The last thing I can remember is I was riding along Highway 36, chasing my 200-mile target. The next thing I know, I’m in the back of the helicopter,” said Quigley.

As a result, Quigley broke 10 ribs, his pelvis, skull and suffered other injuries. First responders feared the worse.

“I was fully prepared that it was going to be a fatality investigation,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Samuel Nix.

However, bit by bit over three grueling months he recovered and soon after set a Guinness world record for the most distance traveled in a week.

Nix, who responded to Quigley’s crash, said the recovery is incredible.

“His recovery to putting in the work to be grateful, he’s just an awesome guy,” said Nix

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Trauma Medical Director Dr. Justin Lee Regner said he’s an inspiration to all patients.

“All we can do is put his bones back together. Only he can put his life back together. His will and his drive are what set the precedent,” said Regner.

Quigley is now looking to pedal to New York, but no matter how far he travels he’ll never forget the Central Texas men and women who helped him get back on track.

“Because of you, I not only have my life but I’ve also been able to break this world record and you guys played a part in that and it’s really quite special,” said Quigley.

Quigley also fundraised $5,000 for Baylor Scott and White to help them continue their mission of saving lives.