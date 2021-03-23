Crash near Buc-ee’s sends motorcycle driver to hospital with severe injuries

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a crash on Loop 363 near Buc-ee’s that left a motorcycle driver in the hospital with severe injuries Tuesday.

Temple Police responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Loop 363 near Buc-ee’s.

Police said the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the loop when a truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, turning to go westbound.

The motorcycle struck the side of the truck.

The motorcycle rider was transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White with severe injuries.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The incident is under investigation.

