COVID transmission in Bell County set to high

Another COVID infection wave is sweeping the country health experts are saying it's because of a new variant called B-A five.

"This variant of COVID is very much trying to evade our immunity, everyone five and older has been eligible to get that first COVID booster," said Amy Mersiovsky, nursing director at Texas A&M Central Texas. "Those who have immune compromising issues should be able to get that fourth vaccine dose.”

The Bell County Health district has also set the COVID community level at a high. This means the virus is spreading and residents are asked to stay vigilant.

Doctors say those who are vaccinated have a better chance of fighting it.