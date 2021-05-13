Copperas Cove ISD votes to end mask mandate

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Crystal Hunter, a local mother with two kids in Copperas Cove High School, is an avid supporter of students masking up on campus. As well as following other social distancing guidelines.

“I have a lot of health issues so I’ve been seeing the other side of things. I’ll see how much COVID can really hurt my family,” said Hunter.

Hunter said several of her family and friends caught the virus and the pandemic also forced her to find another job.

However a year after the outbreak, Hunter said it’s time to take the masks off at least for the students.

“I think at this point with the vaccine taking fold, it’s a great time to start letting the kids be kids again let them really enjoy their lives,” said Hunter.

Soon, Copperas Cove ISD students can walk on campus mask-free.

“I definitely think with more things accessible that’s just one step closer in the right direction,” said Copperas Cove ISD Parent Lauren Snow.

This week in a unanimous vote, the Copperas Cove ISD board of trustees approved to repeal the district’s mask mandate. This coming nearly 2 months after the state lifted COVID restrictions statewide.

“So far after the state of Texas ended there a mask mandate, we haven’t seen a huge increase in COVID infections like we were afraid that we might,” Texas A&M University-Central Texas Department of Nursing Director & Chair Amy Mersiovsky.

Local health experts say that hospitalizations are also down in the area. Copperas Cove ISD officials say parents, students and faculty can still wear a mask if they choose. Officials say the mask mandate will be in effect on July 1st.