Copperas Cove ISD substitute teachers keep student learning 'interruption-free'

The need for substitute teachers remains a constant challenge for districts across Texas.

An important aspect of the community is to ensure students are learning when unexpected absences occur.

Julie Wild has worked as a teacher for 28 years, when she retired it only took one month for her to realize inside the classroom is where she want to be.

"Being off I just missed it too much, so I started back subbing," said Wild.

Working as a substitute teacher at Copperas Cove SID since 2016 is a task Julie Wild holds with pride as a resource teacher that others can count on for help.

"I hear so many teachers saying I can't really leave my kids," she said.

Substitute teachers will be able to fill in the gaps wherever needed.

Copperas Cove ISD substitute teachers must be at least 21 years of age and have the ability to pass a background check and fingerprinting.