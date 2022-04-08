Copperas Cove ISD hosts annual walk for autism awareness

Students, volunteers and even Captain America hit the track at Hawke Stadium in Copperas Cove to walk for autism awareness.

“They are one of a kind," said Jennine Trejo. "They’re unique. These kids are incredibly special in their own way."

Trejo’s son was diagnosed with autism at age 5.

“He is 11 years old now and he is in 5th grade going to Martin Walker. He came a long way,” said Trejo.

Trejo said events like the Copperas Cove ISD Walk for Autism Awareness which include sensory games, music, and community support help her son push forward.

“It is amazing how he came a long way from having lashed out to do better. How to stop and think,” said Trejo.

Teresa Colvin, whose son also has autism, said it’s all about bringing the community together.

“Copperas Cove is very accepting and inclusive. Inclusion matters. We just want to give the community and spread the word that Copperas Cove District and we want to include everybody,” said CCISD Special Education Coordinator Teresa Colvin.

“It shows them that we really do care and it’s a normal thing for us to be with him and have a good time,” said Copperas Cove High Student Allyssa Kimball.

A community coming together to support others with special needs.