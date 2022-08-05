Copperas Cove ISD collecting school supplies for 'Stuff the Bus' supply drive

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD is holding its 'Stuff The Bus' event Friday to collect school supplies and ensure students have what they need during the school year.

The district expects the bus to be filled with around $35,000 worth of school supplies including notebooks, pencils and paper.

This event is going on its eighth year; however, after all this time there’s a need in this district for these items.

70% of students qualify for free and reduced meal plans. Those students and their families have a tough time getting binders and other school supplies, which is why Walmart, Veterans Helping Veterans and other organizations and community members are coming together to make this happen.

“Think about what comes in at 'Stuff the Bus' and for a community our size- that’s more than a $1 per person that’s being contributed to that event," said Wendy Sledd of Copperas Cove ISD. "We’re very fortunate that the Copperas Cove community is so generous to help them be successful."

The ribbon cutting will kick off the event starting at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

They’ll also have cheerleaders, dance teams and live music. This three-day event lasts through Sunday.