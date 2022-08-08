Copperas Cove implements stage 1 water restrictions

Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey signed an order for voluntary water restrictions following a recommendation as severe drought conditions continue.

The Bell County Water Control & Improvement District made the recommendation and the city agreed, according to spokesperson Kevin Keller. The restrictions are effective as of Monday with the goal to achieve a 5 to 10 percent reduction in daily water demand.

The conservation measure "should be enacted to encourage the responsible use of water resources by the City’s residents, businesses and other entities," said the announcement.

“The city of Copperas Cove will reduce flushing of water mains, reduce irrigation of public landscaped areas; use of reclaimed water for nonpotable purposes will be allowed,” according to the release.

According to the city, residents should limit outdoor water use to between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., except when a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket, or a watering can of five gallons or less.

