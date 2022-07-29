Copperas Cove High band marches through the heat

As the summer rolls on it just seems to get hotter and hotter, but that’s not stopping the Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Marching Band from getting on the blacktop.

The band recently started their summer boot camp practicing new music, marching routines, and drills to get ready to perform this upcoming football season.

“Everyone is very energetic this year and everyone is ready to get started,” said senior brass captain Christian Lachica-Vazquez.

Normally, you’d think anyone would dread going outside during these high temperatures but this band of dedicated teens is different.

“The kids get be very creative this year. Lots of pop tunes, the football fans will recognize most of the songs. It’ll be a really fun show,” said assistant director Jolene Travis.

“Honestly today is more important than the days we see in the fall. If we don’t know how to do this, we won’t know what to do when we get to the fall. These days are crucial to what we can do later on,” said Lachica-Vazquez.

It’s also crucial that they stay hydrated during these times, that’s why they constantly take water breaks every few minutes and do the second half of their practice inside this band room.

“I am so proud of everyone that is out here. As you can see it’s very hot and the sun is in all of our faces but everyone is here and everyone is ecstatic and so enthusiastic to be here,” and senior drum major Bethany Hamilton.

After this week the band will begin their marches earlier - around 7:30 a.m., they can put in the hard work and get inside before the heat ramps up.

CCHS Administrators said other than marching practice, all other practices are indoors.