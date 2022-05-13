Community remembers, honors Joe Ramirez at memorial service

Memorial services for Joe Ramirez, the 18-year-old who was stabbed at Belton High School last week by his classmate, were held at the Crossroads Church in Belton on Thursday.

Students said Joe would have really liked if people smiled. It was evident he was loved and cherished by members of the Belton community.

Many walked into the memorial service wearing a cowboy T-shirt as he was a big fan of football.

His classmates shared that Dax Prescott was his favorite player.

The pastor of the church gave encouraging remarks to students and the family.

A talk session was held at the church after the memorial service for those who knew and loved him most.