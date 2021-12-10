Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army veteran Randall Lewis

KILLEEN, Texas — The public is invited to attend the unaccompanied veteran burial for Randall Wayne Lewis at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Lewis was born on Sept. 6, 1953, and served in the U.S. Army from Mar. 1971 to Mar. 1973.

No one is expected to attend his burial but the public is encouraged to attend and spread the word to ensure no veteran is buried alone.

Lewis will receive military honors and if no next-of-kin is present, the Veterans Land Board On-Site Representative will accept the United States flag on Lewis's behalf.