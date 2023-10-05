Community gathers for unaccompanied veteran funeral in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Another one of our nation’s heroes has been laid to rest without family in attendance but they weren’t alone.

Veterans, active-duty military and the community gathered to pay their respects to U.S. Army Corporal Mirl Duane Forrest.

A simple act of respect for the 86-year-old veteran who honorably served his country from 1954 to 1963.

Paul Passamonti, retired U.S. Army veteran said he was there because he hopes someone would do the same for him.

”Maybe as time moves on, one day that could be me,” said Passamonti. “Hopefully not but if it were, I'd like a group of people like this to come and to render such honors. This, whenever I can, I show up.”

He believes that all service should be honored no matter how long they served.

“They have withstood so much and particularly if you die without a family present,” said Passamonti. “It's important that someone will remember you. Even if it's for a brief moment.”

The Unaccompanied Veterans Program was implemented in 2015 and Corporal Forrest is one of hundreds laid to rest in Texas veterans cemeteries since.