City of Troy administrator has passed away

TROY, TX — The administrator for the City of Troy has passed away.

City of Troy City Administrator Jeff Straub passed away at his home on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from apparent natural causes.

Straub served as the City Administrator for the City of Troy for the past 6 ½ years, according to Troy's Chief of Police.

Straub began his career in municipal government in 1982 as a police officer with the City of Temple.

He rose through the ranks to become a division commander, serving as Commander of Criminal Investigations and Support Services.

While with the Temple Police Department, Straub graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1994. Straub then served as Chief of Police for the City of McGregor for 2 ½ years, and then as Chief of Police in the City of Taylor for the next 12 ½ years.

Following his time as the Taylor police chief, Straub moved into the position of Assistant City Manager in Taylor. He served in that capacity for 5 ½ years, including Interim City Manager for a time.

Straub assumed management of the City of Troy in September, 2014.

“Jeff was a consummate professional that worked tirelessly to lead our organization, keeping the future of Troy foremost in his thoughts," Troy Mayor Michael Morgan said. "His leadership, knowledge, and friendship will be sorely missed.”

Straub is survived by his fiancé, Donna Buck, and two children Rachel and Jared.

