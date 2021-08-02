City of Temple plans to close Briar Cliff Rd at Pecan Valley Dr for construction

TEMPLE, TX — The City of Temple plans to close Briar Cliff Rd at Pecan Valley Dr to thru traffic beginning Monday, August 9.

The closure comes as a part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project.

Detours will be put in place to direct traffic.

The closure is expected to last five days and will end on Friday, August 13.

Overnight lane closures will also occur on Midway Dr from August 4 to 5 between Bonham Avenue and Oakridge Dr.

Midway Dr will be reduced to one lane in both directions for both nights, only during overnight hours.

Eastbound traffic needing to access Bonham Avenue or Pecan Valley Dr will be detoured to Oakridge Dr.

As construction persists, access will be maintained for all residents.

If you have any questions about the project, you can reach out to the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

