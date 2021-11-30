City of Temple hosting 75th annual Christmas parade, tree lighting

After the pandemic last year created a new normal, The City of Temple is asking residents this year to come and enjoy "The Magic of a Traditional Christmas.”

The 75th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, in Downtown Temple with the lights set to flash on at 6:15 p.m. The parade will begin around 6:30 p.m. and is estimated to be about an hour and a half. The lighting will take place in the City Hall municipal parking lot, located at 2 North Main Street.

“The tree lighting and Christmas Parade are a City of Temple tradition, and we are thrilled they are returning to a ‘normal’ format," said Director of Parks and Recreation Kevin Beavers. "This event brings the community, friends and families together to celebrate in the town we love to call home."

Parking will be available along Adams Avenue in several public parking lots and through several side streets in downtown Temple. Road closures are scheduled to begin as early as 4 p.m. along the parade route and will reopen once the event ends.

The City of Temple has organized for the police department and Temple Fire and Rescue to be on-site. Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said a variety of safety measures will be in place during the event to maximize public safety.

“This year, we will utilize a unified operational approach with all of our City departments while taking additional precautions to increase the safety and security of the event," said Temple Fire and Rescue Chief Mitch Randles. "This includes placing larger City of Temple vehicles at intersections along the parade route and having extra personnel on-site."