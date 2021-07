KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen is advising its residents that outdoor warning sirens will be tested on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm.

The city will be testing its outdoor sirens for approximately three to five minutes.

Usually, the outdoor alarms are used to alert residents when there is a tornado warning, a tornado has been spotted, hail greater than 1.5" or there is a severe thunderstorm with winds greater than 70 mph.

