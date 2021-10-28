City of Killeen removes 'Welcome to Killeen' sign due to removal requirement by TxDOT

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen removed its "Welcome to Killeen" sign due to a removal requirement by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

According to the City of Killeen Public Works Department, the sign, which sat on U.S. 190, was removed due to U.S. 190 being re-designated to I-14.

The City of Killeen received a letter of removal requirement from TxDOT on Aug. 25, 2021. The City of Killeen filed removal plans, which were approved on Oct. 14. The sign was then taken down on Oct. 26.

The Public Works Department said TxDOT required the removal "given the level of damage to the current gateway monument." The City will have to submit for and meet new interstate gateway monument requirements.

The sign's removal took on new importance in April 2021 after an 18-year-old crashed into the sign and died.

When asked if there was a plan to prevent crashes in this particular area, the department said any re-design or maintenance would be the state's responsibility.

As of publication, the City has not determined if or when the sign will be replaced.