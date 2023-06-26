City of Killeen partners with local organizations to open cooling centers

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is partnering with local organizations to open cooling centers for community members in need, by providing them with somewhere to keep cool and stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

The Killeen Housing Authority's Moss Rose Center at 1103 East Avenue E will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 29 — offering air conditioning, water, and a meal for anyone in need.

The Friends in Crisis Shelter at 412 East Sprott Street is open daily, but will begin their intake process on days that the forecasted mid-day temperatures are above 100 degrees — opening at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight.

The shelter closes every morning after breakfast around 7 a.m. for staff to deep clean the facility, according to the City of Killeen.

Local city buildings such as City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, Police Headquarters, and more, are also always open to the public and available for cooling during normal business hours.

Citizens who would like to donate water can drop off at any Killeen Fire Station, and let the station know it is for the cooling centers.

For any non-water donations, call the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management first to see what is needed at (254) 501-7706.

All questions can be directed to the City of Killeen Communications Department at (254) 501-7755.

The Friends in Crisis Shelter’s contact is (254) 245-8269.

All Texas residents can also check the Texas Department of Emergency Management webpage at https://tdem.texas.gov/warm for daily information on where a cooling or warming center is located anywhere in the state. It is updated daily.