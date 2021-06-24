City of Killeen offers rental assistance to residents affected by COVID-19

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen is offering rental assistance and eviction diversion assistance for residents who may have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

The online application system opens on June 25 at 9 am for both programs.

To qualify for rental assistance, you must be a resident of Killeen and must have experienced a negative financial impact on the household resulting from COVID-19. Assistance is limited to a first come, first serve basis. Applicants must fall below 80% of the area median income based on household size.

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Gross Income $36,250.00 $41,400.00 $46,600.00 $51,750.00 $55,900.00 $60,050.00 $64,200.00 $68,350.00

Applicants can only receive a maximum of six months of consecutive rental payments, if required, and rental lease expiration terms will allow future payments.

Rental assistance may include past rents from April 1, 2020, and forward.

Landlords must agree to participate in the program and to waive late fees for eligible applicants.

Funding for this program is made available through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The Texas Eviction Diversion Program is available for tenants who have been sued for eviction due to non-payment of rent related to COVID-19. The landlord must agree to waive fees and not charge court costs to the tenant.

All referrals for this program will come from the justice of the peace local courts that hear eviction cases in Killeen.

Applications must be submitted through an online application portal.

Applicants must complete the entire application and upload all required documents. PDF copies of the following documents prior to applying:



Copy of photo identification of all household members over age 18 year

Complete copy of your current rental lease

Completed required documentation supplied via the online application

Application portals will be available 24 hours a day until funds have been exhausted and completed applications will be processed in the order they're received.

Accommodations will be made for residents with disabilities and for those without internet access. To request accommodations or to request an appointment, 254-501-7845.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Applicants must bring all required documentation to their appointment in order to complete the application.

