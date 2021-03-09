Menu

City of Killeen offers dozens of summer jobs for students, online applications accepted until March 15

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen announced that they have opened dozens of summer jobs that students ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply for.

Every year the City aims to expand its staff to keep up with the demand of summer programs from May to August.

Most summer hire positions coincide with Killeen ISD's school calendar.

Students will be able to gain work experience and earn money while not in school.

Summer job positions include lifeguards, pool cashiers, ground maintenance workers and many more. Pay ranges from $7.25 to $12.50 an hour.

For a full list of summer hire positions, qualifications and responsibilities check out the City's website. Applications will be accepted online through March 15, 2021.

