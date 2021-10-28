City of Killeen lifts boil water notice for eastern parts of the city

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has lifted the city-wide boil water notice in the eastern part of the city following approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The lift of the notice comes after the first set of lab samples returning after a 24-hour testing process.

Killeen had been under a city-wide boil water notice since Oct. 19. after quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples from six to nine sites. Monthly testing also occurs regularly.

A color-coded map has been provided for citizens to see if the boil water notice has been lifted. The green portion indicates where the boil water notice has been lifted.

City of Killeen

There is also a form on the City's website where citizens can check to see if your residence or business is still under a boil water notice.

The timeline to lift the boil water notice throughout the rest of the city is based on the results of lab testing.

The City will continue to update as more information is available.