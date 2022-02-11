City of Killeen getting community more involved, HUD funding also big topic

The City of Killeen is getting the community more involved in the decision-making process of city council meetings. They are doing this by incorporating technology to their meetings.

Baird James said, “If we talk about as a collective body, which is Killeen, Texas it’ll feel better with the citizens … it’ll feel like you’re part of it.”

Leslie Hinkle, executive director of community development, said, “The annual medium income in Killeen is 64,900 dollars annually so people who are earning 80 percent or less of that would be eligible to receive from this fund.”

Most Texans earn $47,000 USD, that's based on one thousand salary surveys completed by average salarysurvery.com

Baird Jones added, “The money will be used very well, it’s said to help the elderly people, the unfortunate in this city.”

HUD Funds will be used for programs and for overall public improvement in Killeen, mostly focusing on health, employment, education, homelessness, the elderly, and veterans.

The next community meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 24. There's an option to attend in person or over zoom.

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84111016335?pwd=Z2t6dW1vdEY4L3B3QXpNL2RXWVBHZz09

Zoom ID: 841 1101 6335

Passcode: 238288