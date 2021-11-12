City of Killeen estimates 39 million gallons of water was flushed during boil water notice

KILLEEN, Texas — The Public Works Department for the City of Killeen says an estimated 39 million gallons of water was flushed during the city-wide boil water notice.

The city-wide boil water notice was issued from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 and it was estimated to cost $28,470.

City officials say there won't be any rate increases or additional costs to water bills from the flushing.

Water flushed on the Killeen side will be borne by Killeen ratepayers and on the WCID side, the entire WCID system will be borne by all its ratepayers.

The City released plans to prevent a similar situation from occurring again in the future.

The TCEQ confirmed an eight-hour training on chloramine disinfection and nitrification for WCID customers this month.

The WCID is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21.

During this time, WCID says its customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes due to the temporary chlorine disinfectant conversion.