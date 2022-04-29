City of Killeen creates an app for reporting potholes

The City of Killeen is launching an app mainly for reporting potholes since last year's arctic blast made the roads worse.

Janell Ford, executive director of communications with the city said, "If you have an issue with a pothole or a streetlight or a loose animal you might see you simply stop take a photo upload it to that app it will go to the department that needs to address it."

The app will be launched next week, so starting then you can download it from google play or the apple store and help the city make the roads smooth.

It'll only benefit you and your neighbors in the end.

Staff from the Mayo Clinic shared with us how much of a negative impact the roads have had on cars since the arctic blast, “We’ve had quite an increase in suspension work tires, cracked rims.”

Now through the Killeen Connect App, you can communicate the changes you wish to see on the roads.

No exact date has been given on when the app will be ready for use, but next week there will be a soft launch.