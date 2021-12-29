City of Killeen asks residents to take precautions as it monitors incoming cold front

The City of Killeen announced that it is closely monitoring the incoming cold front and asked residents to take precautions in anticipation of the possible freeze.

The city expects to open a warming center Saturday and Sunday night for freezing temperatures, the locations and times will be announced on Thursday if the need continues to grow.

"City Warming Centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services," said Killeen.

The City of Killeen is asking residents to do the following in anticipation of the cold front:

Prepare your home: Install weather stripping and insulation; insulate water pipes that run along exterior walls; Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys; have a safe alternate heating [nfpa.org] source; check all of your smoke detectors [nfpa.org], or install them if you don’t have them; check or install carbon monoxide [nfpa.org] detectors to prevent poisoning; and bring in your pets from the cold.

Prepare your vehicle: Service the radiator and maintain antifreeze level; keep your gas tank full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines; and use a wintertime formula in your windshield washer.

Be prepared: Stock drinking water and food that needs no cooking or refrigeration; charge your phone and portable charging devices; remember to have plenty of food and water for your pets; and have an up-to-date emergency kit [cdc.gov].