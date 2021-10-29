City of Killeen announces boil water notice lifted throughout entire city

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to lift the citywide boil water notice for the entire city.

The announcement comes after lab samples returned from the 24-hour testing process.

The boil water notice had been partially lifted for the eastern portion of the city on Oct. 28.

Killeen had been in a boil water notice since Oct. 19 after quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples from six to nine sites. Monthly testing also occurs regularly.

“The health and safety of our citizens has always been a top priority,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “We understand this has been an inconvenience for many, but our crews have done everything in their power to work with TCEQ and WCID and come to a resolution. We have plans in place to prevent a similar situation in the future and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”