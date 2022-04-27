City of Harker Heights on path toward being certified Music Friendly City

Texas music-friendly is a new program under Governor Abbott's economic development plan. The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce team is working towards bringing it into their city.

A Music Friendly Certification is what they will obtain and the president of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, Gina Pence said its benefits will be far-reaching.

Gina Pence said, “We want to make sure that even [for] our students we want to provide resources that can help them thrive in our community.”

An economist at Texas A&M Central Texas, Dr. Robbert Tennant added, “Harker Heights is a community that has a higher level of education than the median of the state as well as a median higher income, it is a community that would be conducive of such behavior."

32 cities in the state have the music-friendly certification already, including powerhouses like the city of Denton, Dr. Tennant shared.

Pence with the city said, “It's definitely going to make an impact on the economy but first and foremost we want to support our local artists.”

Making the city music-friendly is essentially about supporting local artists and giving them the means to grow musically in the comfort of their homes. It will also give them the chance to foster new relationships in the music business.