Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

City of Belton announces change to water treatment process resulting in faint chlorine smell, taste

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
water
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:59:36-04

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 announced plans to change its water treatment process resulting in a faint chlorine smell and taste.

The temporary change is a response to water quality concerns the City of Killeen is facing.

On Oct. 19, the City of Killeen issued a boil water notice after testing indicated chlorine residuals were below TCEQ guidelines.

Although Belton and Killeen receive water from the same supplier, there is no concern with Belton's water.

The City of Belton regularly flushes its system and tests its water to make sure they're in compliance with state standards.

Officials say the change of smell and taste is not a safety concern.

Additional information can be found on the WCID No. 1 website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019