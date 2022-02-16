City Federation of Women's Club in Temple closes doors, donates remaining assets

The City Federation of Women's club in Temple was formed in 1915 but has closed its doors for good this week.

It was a club of women who focused on the vision of education, beautification, recreational activities, health, safety, and patriotism in the City of Temple.

Beverly Kermode, President of the City Federation of Women’s Club said, “We started our organization as a ladies club and on our hay day we had over 1000 members and approximately 40 clubs of all different variety such as music club, garden club...

When we got to the 2000s and then into the COVID … clubs just weren’t meeting, and it got to a point where our clubhouse was costing us more than we could afford.”

Though the club is closing its doors, it gave $200,000 of its remaining assets to local organizations. $100,000 dollars was given to the cultural activities center and they then divided the rest of the money into 10,000 dollar increments and donated it to numerous local organizations in the City of Temple.

$10,000 went to the Temple Symphony Orchestra, the Civic Theater, one children's youth fund, the Unincluded club in Belton, The Music Club, The Garden Club, The Bell County Medical Alliance, and The Children's Museum.