City facilities also affected by water restrictions in Bell County

CENTRAL TEXAS — As the heat continues here in Central Texas, water restrictions are underway.

With high temperatures still expected in the area and no end in sight, many municipalities in Central Texas are doing their part to enforce water restrictions – including at their own facilities.

"We've implemented several things; one is the irrigation schedules at the city facilities. They were changed to make sure that we do reflect those Stage 2 water restrictions and conservation plan," said Janell Ford, Killeen’s Director of Communications.

Many cities have made it a point by putting notices on their websites and sharing the ways community members can do their part online; from turning off your water when not in use, to watering your grass only on select days.

"If everyone does their part, we will reduce this water usage by 10%. And we’re not out of the clear. Not in the clear, but we will be able to at least go back to Stage 1 if everyone does their part," Ford said.