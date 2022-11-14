Church group plants trees, launches toy drive to honor Uvalde victims

KILLEEN, Texas — Instead of making plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the families of the 21 victims of the tragic Uvalde massacre are planning how to make it through this holiday season without their loved ones.

“Dealing with children that is a big impact. That is heavy on everybody’s heart. To be able to lose a loved one like that,” said Killeen Resident Tiana Motton.

To help ease their pain during this tough time. TeachThemToLove Outreach Ministries along with several churches, organizations and families are coming together at Lions Club Park in Killeen to pray for the Uvalde community and children around the world.

“You never know what is going to happen. We have come together as a community to show our love and our appreciation for everything that has happened,” said Killeen Resident Maria Murphy.

“I can only pray that this will be a season for them that they can maintain their sanity. They can maintain their emotions. I pray that they can get through this season saying we got this one down, we can take another step forward,” said Pastor Lolita Gilmore with TeachThemToLove Outreach Ministries.

The group picked up shovels and rakes to plant a tree between the playgrounds as a symbol of hope for a safer and better future.

“I am sorry for their losses and the others who passed away. I think to show love and to think about them,” said Killeen Resident Dominic Jones.

They cannot replace what they have lost but they can let them know they are not forgotten, and the hopes and dreams of their loved ones still live on.

“We do not know what to do but we can show our humanity and our humanity by doing this memorial. For the kids, for their families, for our communities to say love still prevails.”

TeachThemToLove Outreach Ministries members say They also launched their Purple Christmas Toy Drive. They plan to collect dozens of toys until December 9th to deliver to Uvalde Elementary.