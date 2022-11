KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on.

Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.

The concert is to take place in the university's amphitheater behind Heritage Hall.

It's a free event open for the public to join.