Chili Cook-Off event in Copperas Cove by local exchange club

BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's a first for Copperas Cove and it's good for local businesses as well. The Copperas Cove Exchange club is having a 'Cravings of Cove' Chili Cook-Off Tuesday.

Many different local Cove vendors will be there, as well as Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments.

The event was planned to highlight different local businesses in the area and to help raise funds for local organizations that cater to our most vulnerable populations.

"By helping each other out we will help the community grow and prosper in the long run, people just don’t know there’s a lot of restaurants here in Cove... from barbecue restaurants to Haitian foods, and of course other fast foods as well, so we just want to help spread the word and give more exposure to local vendors in the area," said Clinton Brown, fundraising representative for the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove.

The event is on Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center in Copperas Cove.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Those funds will be donated to organizations such as the Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter, Armor of God Radio and Operation Stand Down Central Texas, to name a few.