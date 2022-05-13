Chalk Waco is back this weekend

WACO, Texas — When you take a look at Downtown Waco, most only see streets, sidewalks, and brick-and-mortar businesses. However, to local artists like Tashita Bibles, it’s a giant canvas.

“I think it’s gonna be great. I gotta get more of the detailing up but I love it,” said Bibles.

To create beautiful works of artwork but with pieces of chalk.

“We’re just trying to make this city as beautiful as possible and success obvious,” said local Scoobaveli Trevino.

It’s all a part of Chalk Waco. Each stroke helps local artists showcase their skills, revitalize Downtown, and promote local businesses.

“Truly our small business community and our artistic community were equally and aggressively hit by the pandemic and the need to social distance. The fact that those two social sectors are coming together to say 'hey, we survive we’re gonna support each other', that’s powerful,” said Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond.

The event features 60 artists creating murals to represent one of the 60 businesses that sponsor them.

“Slow Burn is a black-owned business. It’s actually a cigar lounge. They wanted to have a soul train feel and bring the cigar lounge bus to the canvas,” said Bibles.

Local artists Ema Sweetz and Sckoobaveli Trevino say they’ve chalked up their murals day and night for more than a week, but the time is meaningless when you're doing what you love.

“[Every] year it’s been getting bigger and bigger which does help the smaller businesses get more exposure and smaller artists. I’m just barely beginning, so now I can show people what I can do,” said Sweetz.

“It’s advertisement. Everybody’s having a good time. Everybody’s having a wonderful life because of art,” said Trevino.

The event also features fashion designers, musicians, food, a roller-skating rink, and much more. The two-day event kicks off Saturday from 12-8 p.m. and lasts through Sunday, May 15 from 12-5 p.m.